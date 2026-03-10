Left Menu

Red Sea Surge: Saudi Arabia's Oil Shipments Set to Break Records

Saudi Arabia's oil exports via the Red Sea are poised to reach unprecedented levels in March, despite the impact of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran on the Strait of Hormuz. The kingdom is leveraging the Yanbu port for exports amidst regional production cuts and potential security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:05 IST
Red Sea Surge: Saudi Arabia's Oil Shipments Set to Break Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In March, Saudi Arabia's oil exports through the Red Sea are projected to hit record highs, driven by shipments from the Yanbu port. This comes despite a significant reduction from the levels necessary to make up for decreased flows from the Strait of Hormuz, as highlighted by recent shipping data.

The initial days of March saw Yanbu loadings average 2.2 million barrels per day, a notable increase from the previous week. Aramco's existing infrastructure is poised to channel up to 7 million barrels daily to the Red Sea, with significant portions earmarked for export, mitigating the pressures caused by geopolitical disruptions.

While the Red Sea route presents export opportunities, security risks remain, especially from Yemen's Houthi forces. Despite no recent attacks, the threat persists, as emphasized by JMIC. The strategic use of Yanbu is crucial for Saudi Arabia to navigate current regional challenges and maintain its export commitments.

