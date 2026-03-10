Tragic End: Medical Student's Suicide in Wadala Sparks Abetment Charges

In a heartbreaking incident, Antop Hill police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against 34-year-old Fuzail Ahmed Khan. This follows the alleged suicide of medical student Stuti Sonawane, aged 24, in Wadala East, as reported by her grieving father.

The complaint, lodged by Sonawane's father, details that she was a promising dental student pursuing her master's degree. Residing in Antop Hill, her relationship with Khan, now detained, reportedly drove her to tragic actions after a troubling encounter on March 8.

A six-page suicide note found in Sonawane's room reveals distressing allegations against Khan, including insults and character defamation. The accused has been charged under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and is in police custody as investigations continue.

