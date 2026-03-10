Left Menu

Tragic End: Medical Student's Suicide in Wadala Sparks Abetment Charges

A 24-year-old medical student, Stuti Sonawane, allegedly died by suicide in Wadala East. Fuzail Ahmed Khan, 34, faces charges of abetment to suicide based on a complaint by her father. A six-page note suggests mental distress linked to their relationship led to the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:34 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, Antop Hill police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against 34-year-old Fuzail Ahmed Khan. This follows the alleged suicide of medical student Stuti Sonawane, aged 24, in Wadala East, as reported by her grieving father.

The complaint, lodged by Sonawane's father, details that she was a promising dental student pursuing her master's degree. Residing in Antop Hill, her relationship with Khan, now detained, reportedly drove her to tragic actions after a troubling encounter on March 8.

A six-page suicide note found in Sonawane's room reveals distressing allegations against Khan, including insults and character defamation. The accused has been charged under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and is in police custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

