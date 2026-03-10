Punjab CM Warns Against India-US Trade Pact's Agriculture Threat

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued a dire warning on Tuesday regarding the interim trade agreement between India and the United States. Mann emphasized that the deal poses severe risks to India's agricultural markets, potentially overwhelming them with heavily subsidized American produce.

Delivering a closing statement on a resolution by Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Mann underscored that the state legislature unanimously opposed the deal. Likening its dangers to past controversial farm laws, Mann argued that the agreement could erode India's agricultural autonomy.

Mann criticized the lack of state-level consultation on the deal and raised questions on the central government's decision-making process. He highlighted disparities in farm practices between the two countries, concerned about the impact on Punjab's farmers.

