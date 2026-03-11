Inflation Pressures Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

In February, U.S. consumer prices saw a moderate increase due to persistent rent hikes, and escalating tensions in the Middle East which sent oil prices soaring. The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report noted a 0.3% increase, aligning with economists' expectations.

The geopolitical unrest has pushed gasoline prices up by 20% since the beginning of hostilities, affecting household budgets across the nation. Economists suggest that these developments, coupled with geopolitical uncertainties and import duties, could continue influencing inflation trends.

Although the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain interest rates, the situation remains fluid. Pressure is mounting on the U.S. economy as tensions extend the impact on essential commodity prices, posing political challenges for the Trump administration amid upcoming midterm elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)