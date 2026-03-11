Inflation Pressures Surge Amid Middle East Tensions
U.S. consumer prices rose moderately in February as tensions in the Middle East escalated oil prices. The CPI increased by 0.3%, driven by steady rent hikes and surging gasoline prices. Economists warn that geopolitical instability and import duty costs will continue to influence inflation trends.
In February, U.S. consumer prices saw a moderate increase due to persistent rent hikes, and escalating tensions in the Middle East which sent oil prices soaring. The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report noted a 0.3% increase, aligning with economists' expectations.
The geopolitical unrest has pushed gasoline prices up by 20% since the beginning of hostilities, affecting household budgets across the nation. Economists suggest that these developments, coupled with geopolitical uncertainties and import duties, could continue influencing inflation trends.
Although the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain interest rates, the situation remains fluid. Pressure is mounting on the U.S. economy as tensions extend the impact on essential commodity prices, posing political challenges for the Trump administration amid upcoming midterm elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IMF's Progress in Discussions with Pakistan's Economy
Oil Shockwaves: Rippling Through U.S. Economy and Corporate Earnings
Inflation Watch: CPI Rises Amid Middle East Tensions and Energy Cost Surge
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions
Modi Urges Kerala's Fishermen to Lead India's Blue Economy