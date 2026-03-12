Left Menu

Romania's Stand on EU Aid to Ukraine Amid Hungary Blockade

Romania's President Nicusor Dan announces support for legal measures to unblock EU aid to Ukraine. This statement comes as Hungary halts a major aid package and sanctions against Russia due to a pipeline dispute. The Druzhba oil pipeline, crucial for Hungarian oil supply, is at the core of the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Romania

Romania is stepping up to support any legal actions needed to unblock the stalled European Union aid package for Ukraine, President Nicusor Dan confirmed on Thursday. This move comes in response to Hungary's decision to veto the 90-billion-euro (€103 billion) package, which also includes new sanctions against Russia.

The ongoing dispute stems from an outage in the Druzhba oil pipeline, a major conduit for Russian oil into Hungary. Hungary's blockade underlines the complexity of EU's financial assistance to Ukraine amidst geopolitical tensions with Russia.

Despite the financial standoff, Romania signals its readiness to explore legal avenues to resolve the impasse, ensuring that Ukraine receives much-needed support against the backdrop of Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

