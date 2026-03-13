QuantPower Sets New Milestone in Algorithmic Trading with Exchange Approval

QuantPower, a cutting-edge AI-enabled algorithmic trading platform developed by Wisdom Tree Ventures Pvt. Ltd., has achieved a significant milestone by securing official Exchange approval under the Computer-to-Computer Link (CTCL) framework.

This approval reinforces QuantPower's position in India's expanding algorithmic trading market, permitting secure connections with exchange trading systems for automated strategies in the F&O segment.

Since its inception in 2022, QuantPower has provided a comprehensive suite of tools for traders to efficiently design and execute trading strategies, marking it as a leading player in the industry.

