QuantPower Sets New Milestone in Algorithmic Trading with Exchange Approval
QuantPower, an AI-enabled trading platform by Wisdom Tree Ventures, has received Exchange approval under the CTCL framework for F&O strategies, enhancing its credibility in India's market. The platform is acclaimed for innovation and aims to provide retail traders access to algorithmic trading tools.
QuantPower, a cutting-edge AI-enabled algorithmic trading platform developed by Wisdom Tree Ventures Pvt. Ltd., has achieved a significant milestone by securing official Exchange approval under the Computer-to-Computer Link (CTCL) framework.
This approval reinforces QuantPower's position in India's expanding algorithmic trading market, permitting secure connections with exchange trading systems for automated strategies in the F&O segment.
Since its inception in 2022, QuantPower has provided a comprehensive suite of tools for traders to efficiently design and execute trading strategies, marking it as a leading player in the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
