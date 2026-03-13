Left Menu

Green Ticket Candidate Fights Against AI Data Centers in France's Municipal Elections

Sofiane Milous, a former judo champion, is campaigning against the construction of AI data centers in France's municipal elections, citing environmental and economic concerns. The growing resistance reflects broader European trends against Big Tech's expansion amid rising concerns about energy consumption and pollution in local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:04 IST
In the town of Le Bourget, just outside Paris, former judo champion Sofiane Milous is rallying against AI data centers in the upcoming municipal elections. Milous argues that these centers exacerbate heat islands, create noise pollution, and fail to generate local jobs, which are crucial for working-class towns.

While President Emmanuel Macron pushes for data centers as a critical tech infrastructure component, local resistance is mounting over issues like power grid strain and pollution. This local backlash mirrors similar sentiments across Europe and the United States, where Big Tech's impact has become a dominant electoral issue.

Irish opposition parties and French environmentalists are challenging data center projects, stressing their significant energy consumption. Meanwhile, legal battles and legislative measures in France highlight the growing debate on balancing industrial innovation with community impacts, reflecting widespread apprehension among voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

