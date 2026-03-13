Left Menu

Algerian Army's Counterterrorism Win in Tebessa

The Algerian army successfully neutralized four armed militants in Tebessa during a counterterrorism operation, as reported by the defense ministry. The mission also resulted in the seizure of four Kalashnikov rifles, ample ammunition, and various military equipment, marking a significant victory in the fight against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

The Algerian army has achieved a significant victory in its ongoing fight against terrorism. During a tactical operation in the northeastern region of Tebessa, military units eliminated four armed militants, comprehensively disrupting a potential threat.

The nation's defense ministry released details of the operation on Friday, highlighting the strategic success in neutralizing hostile forces. This move underscores the army's ongoing commitment to maintaining national security.

In addition to neutralizing the militants, the operation also led to the recovery of a cache of weaponry, including four Kalashnikov rifles, a substantial amount of ammunition, and other military gear. This haul serves as a critical resource in the army's continued efforts to curtail terrorist activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

