China's Crackdown on Fiscal Subsidies: A New Era of Fair Competition

China's latest move to regulate subsidies sees the introduction of a 'negative-list system' that will prohibit local governments from offering certain fiscal incentives. The cabinet emphasized this initiative would reinforce fair market competition by restraining unauthorized subsidies meant to attract manufacturing projects.

In a meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang, it was noted that the State Council's efforts are crucial for advancing a unified national market. Concerns have been raised over local governments providing excessive subsidies, leading to an overcapacity in manufacturing sectors and resulting in aggressive price cuts among competitors.

The Chinese government's new strategy aims to mitigate these issues and curtail the deflationary pressures caused by rampant competition, thereby creating a healthier industrial environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)