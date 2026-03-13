U.S. Consumer Spending Rises Amidst Inflation and Middle East Conflict

In January, U.S. consumer spending rose by 0.4%, exceeding predictions just as underlying inflation remained robust and the ongoing war in the Middle East persisted. This combination of factors casts doubt on the possibility of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates anytime soon.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis also noted that increased oil prices from the U.S.-Israeli conflict against Iran have pushed retail gasoline prices up by over 20%, now averaging $3.60 per gallon. Economists express concerns that these rising costs and market volatility may compel high-income households to reduce spending.

Economists predict these strains will impact the economy by the second quarter. High transport costs, fueled by spikes in diesel prices, and disrupted agricultural fertilizer shipments could further elevate food prices, worsening inflation which the Fed tracks closely with its 2% target rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)