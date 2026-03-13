DMK Strategizes for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections with Key Meeting

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) plans to convene an essential District Secretaries' Meeting next week as it gears up for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled later this year. The meeting, to be led by party President and Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 16, is an initiative to streamline party strategies and preparations. Scheduled at the Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam, Chennai, the assembly points to an intensive planning phase for the party.

According to a letter issued by DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan, district secretaries and Members of Parliament are expected to be present. The agenda focuses on strategic planning and organizational preparations that will translate into more robust party activities at the district level. As the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections loom, political parties are ramping up their campaign drives, solidifying coalitions, and finalizing seat-sharing rules.

Notably, the DMK has sealed an arrangement with the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), allowing MDMK to contest in four Assembly seats. The deal was finalized following discussions between DMK's MK Stalin and MDMK's Vaiko. Under the agreement, MDMK will use the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol in three constituencies, while Congress will contest 28 seats under a separate seat-sharing agreement with the DMK. Additionally, Congress will receive one Rajya Sabha seat from the DMK in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)