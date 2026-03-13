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CBI Inspector's Bail Plea Amidst Rs 2 Crore Bribery Allegations

Inspector Deepak Phalswal, of the CBI, faces bribery charges after allegedly demanding Rs 2 crore to dismiss a case. Following his arrest by the CBI on March 10, 2026, his bail plea was submitted to a Delhi court. Proceedings continue as judicial custody is debated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:21 IST
CBI Inspector's Bail Plea Amidst Rs 2 Crore Bribery Allegations
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a high-profile bribery case, Inspector Deepak Phalswal of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has encountered legal challenges following his arrest on charges of demanding a Rs 2 crore bribe. On March 10, 2026, Phalswal was apprehended by the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch and subsequently brought before the Special Judge at Rouse Avenue Courts on Friday after his two-day police custody period concluded.

Inspector Phalswal's push for bail was made during the court proceedings as the CBI advocated for judicial custody of the officer. With submissions from both the prosecution and defense presented, the court scheduled further hearings on the bail plea for March 14, 2026. The defense is opposing the judicial custody request, arguing its case rigorously.

Represented by a legal team comprising Advocate Hemant Shah and his colleagues Karan Mann, Vishal Mann, and Akash Chauhan, Phalswal stands accused of soliciting a bribe from Shubham Mishra to 'settle' a complaint reportedly registered with the CBI. The complaint was initially filed at the Maidan Garhi police station, claiming that Phalswal visited Mishra's Mahabali Puram residence on January 22 to demand the bribe. This revelation prompted the CBI to register a case and arrest the inspector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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