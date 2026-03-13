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Mines in the Strait of Hormuz: A Misinformation Debacle

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth refuted reports of Iran placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Despite suggestions of Iranian deployment of mines in this crucial oil conduit, Hegseth stated there's no clear evidence, amid rising oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the U.S. and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:26 IST
Mines in the Strait of Hormuz: A Misinformation Debacle
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In a stark contrast to recent reports, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced there is no tangible evidence of Iran placing mines in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This vital waterway facilitates a fifth of global oil supply.

Hegseth, addressing the media, criticized the reckless reporting surrounding the issue. Amidst escalating global concerns, his statement seeks to clarify the misinformation circulating about potential Iranian military actions.

The defense secretary's briefing comes as the global oil market experiences volatility, exacerbated by ongoing tensions in the Middle East, with oil prices nearing $100 a barrel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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