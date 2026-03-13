Mines in the Strait of Hormuz: A Misinformation Debacle

In a stark contrast to recent reports, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced there is no tangible evidence of Iran placing mines in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This vital waterway facilitates a fifth of global oil supply.

Hegseth, addressing the media, criticized the reckless reporting surrounding the issue. Amidst escalating global concerns, his statement seeks to clarify the misinformation circulating about potential Iranian military actions.

The defense secretary's briefing comes as the global oil market experiences volatility, exacerbated by ongoing tensions in the Middle East, with oil prices nearing $100 a barrel.

(With inputs from agencies.)