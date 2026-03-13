Pakistan Navy Escorts Oil Vessels Amid Gulf Crisis
Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Pakistan's Navy successfully escorted two oil merchant vessels from the UAE to Karachi. These operations, known as Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr, aim to protect Pakistan's maritime trade against disruptions in critical routes due to the Iran-US-Israel conflict.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In response to growing tensions in West Asia, Pakistan Naval ships on Friday safely escorted two merchant vessels carrying substantial oil supplies from the UAE to Karachi. Official sources confirmed the strategic move amid the ongoing energy crisis spurred by regional conflicts.
The conflict, involving Iran and a joint US-Israel front, has impacted cargo traffic through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The vessels, laden with between 100 to 120 million litres of oil, arrived at Karachi Port under heightened security measures.
Dubbed Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr, these naval escorts focus on securing Pakistan's maritime trade and energy supplies. Government officials emphasize the limited scope of naval operations, asserting that the measures are strictly precautionary and focused on national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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