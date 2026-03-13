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Tensions in Hormuz: Iran Seeks Diplomatic Resolution Amidst Escalating Conflict

The Strait of Hormuz remains open, but regional conflict disrupts passage due to tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel. Iran urges world leaders to pressure the US to halt hostilities, ensuring global energy stability. Tehran asserts its right to area security without intending to close the strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:55 IST
Tensions in Hormuz: Iran Seeks Diplomatic Resolution Amidst Escalating Conflict
Iran's Supreme Leader Representative in India Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint in escalating tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel, yet it remains open despite significant disruptions in passage. Dr. Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Iran's Supreme Leader's Representative in India, clarified that Iran has consistently sought to keep the passage navigable amid the intensifying conflict.

Dr. Ilahi, in discussions with ANI, emphasized the humanitarian toll of increased oil prices and called for a collective international effort to exert pressure on US President Donald Trump to cease hostilities. He asserted, "The ones who began this conflict must end it, as global citizens suffer from this war".

The conflict, now in its 13th day, was triggered by the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a military strike. This has led to retaliatory actions from Iran, heightening regional instability, particularly affecting the strait. Despite threats involving the closure of Hormuz, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, maintains that preserving security remains a priority while keeping strategic pressure options open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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