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RBI Imposes Penalty on Manappuram Finance for Regulatory Lapses

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fined Manappuram Finance Rs 2.70 lakh for regulatory compliance deficiencies. The penalty highlights issues of premature variable pay to key personnel. While the penalty concerns compliance, it doesn't question any specific transactions with the company's customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:28 IST
RBI Imposes Penalty on Manappuram Finance for Regulatory Lapses
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slapped a penalty of Rs 2.70 lakh on Manappuram Finance due to certain regulatory shortcomings.

Following supervisory findings and correspondence suggesting non-compliance with RBI directives, a notice was sent to the company, urging it to justify why a penalty should not be levied.

Upon reviewing Manappuram Finance's response and oral presentations, the RBI found that the firm had prematurely paid the full variable compensation to some key managerial staff. While the penalty focuses on regulatory compliance, it does not address the legitimacy of any agreements made with customers. The RBI also indicated that this action is separate from potential future measures against the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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