Hydropower: The Cornerstone of Arunachal Pradesh's Economic Future

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, on Friday, underscored the critical role of hydropower in driving the state's economy and long-term growth. During the 10th steering committee meeting, he reviewed current projects alongside representatives from the Centre, state government, and major power companies.

Khandu emphasized the need to resolve local and administrative challenges to ensure the timely implementation of hydropower projects. He argued that hydropower is pivotal for the state's economic development, contributing to clean energy, employment, and infrastructure growth.

The Chief Minister also engaged with central public sector undertakings to address land and local issues. Moreover, he announced financial allocations under the Local Area Development Fund to support families affected by the Pare and Panyor Lower hydroelectric projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)