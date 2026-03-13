Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on LPG Black Marketing Amid Supply Panic

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken decisive measures to monitor LPG and fuel distribution amid growing concerns of shortages linked to tensions in West Asia. Despite panic buying, state authorities emphasize there is no shortage of LPG or other petroleum products. In Kannauj district, a raid revealed illegal storage of domestic LPG cylinders, prompting further investigations into potential black market activities.

Authorities in Deoria district announced the resumption of full home delivery of LPG cylinders, following a meeting led by District Magistrate Divya Mittal. The distribution will prioritize pre-booked orders, while strict enforcement against black marketing is promised. Adequate stock of LPG is reported across all districts, and officials urge residents to remain calm.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, officials have reassured the public of sufficient LPG supplies and warned against panic buying. Monitoring committees have been established to ensure transparent and timely distribution. Authorities also caution against spreading unverified information about shortages to prevent unwarranted concern among consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)