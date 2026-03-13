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Fugitive Alert: U.S. Veteran on the Run Over Venezuela Coup Plot

A U.S. military veteran, Jordan Goudreau, facing charges related to a failed coup plan against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in May 2020, has become a fugitive. Prosecutors announced his absconding, and his lawyer Marissel Descalzo expressed uncertainty about his whereabouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:43 IST
Fugitive Alert: U.S. Veteran on the Run Over Venezuela Coup Plot
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A U.S. military veteran, who was awaiting trial for a failed armed incursion against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in May 2020, has fled and is now a fugitive. Federal prosecutors revealed this development on Friday.

Jordan Goudreau, the defendant, was involved in the unsuccessful coup attempt aimed at toppling the now-jailed Venezuelan leader. His lawyer, Marissel Descalzo, stated, "We do not know where he is," highlighting the uncertainty surrounding his current location.

This development raises concerns about the security and accountability of individuals involved in high-profile international incidents, especially those facing serious charges in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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