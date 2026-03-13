Crisis at the Strait of Hormuz: Energy Supply in Jeopardy

Iran has escalated tensions by closing the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway critical for transporting a significant portion of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas. This move comes in response to U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran, leading to a sharp rise in oil prices and raising the specter of a global energy crisis.

The Strait of Hormuz, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, is a vital maritime corridor for oil-producing nations like Kuwait, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, and the UAE. The current conflict has disrupted nearly all shipping in the area, which typically carries about a fifth of the world's energy supplies.

As the U.S. contemplates measures to secure safe passage for vessels, nations are seeking alternatives to circumvent the strait. However, these options are limited and fraught with challenges, underscoring the complex geopolitical landscape and the potential for significant impacts on global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)