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Risky Profits: Greek Shipowners Navigate Hormuz Under Fire

Amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Greek shipowners transport crude oil and dry bulk tankers through the perilous Strait of Hormuz. Despite risks of attack, the voyages are driven by high profits from surging crude oil prices and tanker rates. Naval escorts remain unlikely as shipping companies gamble on lucrative returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:02 IST
Risky Profits: Greek Shipowners Navigate Hormuz Under Fire

Greek shipowners are taking high-stakes risks, navigating through the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Despite threats from mines and drones, these daring voyages are motivated by the promise of massive profits as oil prices spike and tanker rates soar.

Transportation through the strait, a narrow passage crucial to global oil supply, has become a high-wire act. While U.S. President Donald Trump encourages ships to brave the journey, the U.S. military has refrained from offering escorts, citing potential danger. This leaves shipowners to confront significant risks as they plot courses through volatile waters.

With attacks on sea routes increasing, criticism mounts over sending seafarers into a conflict zone. The temptation, however, remains significant, with shipping companies able to net substantial daily earnings—enough to offset even heightened insurance costs. The situation echoes the perilous 'tanker wars' of the 1980s, highlighting an enduring conflict between profit and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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