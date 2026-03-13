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Vice-Chancellor Advocates Traditional Methods Amidst LPG Supply Rumors

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Vice-Chancellor, Prof K P Singh, urged people to use traditional cooking methods and avoid hoarding LPG amidst unfounded rumors about a shortage. He reassured that there is sufficient LPG supply, especially in university hostels, and discouraged stockpiling by urging self-reliance with alternatives like traditional 'chulha'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:34 IST
Vice-Chancellor Advocates Traditional Methods Amidst LPG Supply Rumors
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Amidst swirling rumors of an LPG shortage, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University's Vice-Chancellor, Prof K P Singh, has taken a unique stance. He announced the use of a traditional 'chulha' at his residence, aiming to reduce dependence on LPG for two months.

Speaking at a journalists' felicitation event, Singh firmly addressed the situation, urging the public not to heed unverified claims of an LPG crisis. He advocated for using alternative cooking methods temporarily and cautioned capable individuals against hoarding LPG cylinders.

In light of growing public concern, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Singh confirmed adequate LPG supply at university hostels, ensuring no disruption for students. Authorities continue to dispel rumors, advising consumers against panic-driven purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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