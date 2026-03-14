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Global Governments Ramp Up Measures to Tackle Surging Energy Costs

As global energy costs soar, governments worldwide are taking swift action to shield consumers. Countries like India, South Korea, China, and others are implementing diverse strategies to address supply issues, manage costs, and prevent inflationary pressures. This report highlights the individual measures undertaken by these nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 02:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 02:37 IST
Global Governments Ramp Up Measures to Tackle Surging Energy Costs
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Governments globally are adopting urgent measures to combat surging energy prices impacting economies and household budgets. As disruptions in oil and gas supplies intensify, countries are implementing varied strategies to protect consumers and stabilize markets.

In India, emergency powers have been invoked to maximize LPG production, aiming to avert shortages in millions of homes. South Korea considers offering additional energy vouchers to vulnerable households, while China plans to release fertilizers from reserves amid supply disruptions.

Amid these efforts, Australia releases petrol from domestic reserves to ease rural shortages, and the European Commission advises flexibility in enforcing gas import rules. Countries like Italy and Malaysia are adjusting taxes and subsidies, reflecting a global commitment to mitigate the impact of rising energy costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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