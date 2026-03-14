Canada's Commitment: Meeting Energy Needs Amid Global Oil Crisis

Canada pledged to bolster the International Energy Agency's efforts by supplying 23.6 million barrels of oil, as announced by Energy Minister Tim Hodgson. This move aligns with the IEA's record release of 400 million barrels to combat oil price surges following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

While Canada lacks its own strategic reserves, due to its status as a net exporter of crude, the government remains unfazed. It plans to meet its obligations through increased production expected in 2025 and 2026, according to the Canada Energy Regulator. The oil and gas sector has assured cooperation in meeting these targets.

Hodgson also hinted at delaying maintenance at oil sands facilities to boost supply and urged refineries to prioritize domestic oil usage over imports. Furthermore, Canada plans to expand natural gas exports, extending its support to global allies in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)