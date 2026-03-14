The United States has taken significant steps to relax sanctions on Venezuela, targeting the country's energy and petrochemical sectors. In a move aimed at cushioning American farmers from rising fertilizer prices, the U.S. has issued expanded waivers allowing for increased investment and direct imports of fertilizer from Venezuela.

The U.S. Treasury Department has updated its general licenses, aiming to revitalize Venezuela's energy industry and ensure the global market remains well-supplied amidst international tensions. The initiative supports U.S. farmers facing inflation driven by the Iran conflict while permitting increased activity in Venezuela's crucial energy and petrochemical industries.

American firms are now allowed to purchase Venezuelan petrochemical products and engage with the nation's energy sector for revitalization efforts. However, communication with countries like Russia, Iran, and China remains restricted. These measures continue the U.S.'s adjustment of sanctions following the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)