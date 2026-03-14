Gujarat to Expand PNG Connections Amidst Global Energy Disruptions

The Gujarat government has announced a push to expand piped natural gas (PNG) connections to restaurants, hotels, educational, and socio-religious institutions in regions with an existing pipeline network. The decision, taken during a meeting led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, aims to address energy supply concerns while maintaining local availability.

Amidst a backdrop of geopolitical instability in West Asia that has affected global energy supplies, Gujarat has assured citizens of the state about the sufficiency of natural gas reserves. The meeting reaffirmed the availability of adequate stocks of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and PNG for domestic use.

State officials emphasized ongoing efforts to monitor and ensure the continuous availability of gas supplies, despite potential supply chain disruptions. The move signifies an important step towards securing energy resources for different sectors within the state during uncertain times.

(With inputs from agencies.)