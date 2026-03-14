Revolution Wind: Powering New England Amid Political Winds

An offshore wind project, Revolution Wind, once stalled by the Trump administration, is now supplying power to New England, the developer confirmed on Friday.

Developed by the Danish company Orsted alongside Global Infrastructure Partners' Skyborn Renewables, Revolution Wind aims to power over 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut. This project is positioned to stabilize energy costs and reduce consumer prices, as per a Connecticut state analysis. However, political battles and legal proceedings have marked its journey, with challenges revolving around national security concerns.

Despite prior halts by President Trump's administration, citing security risks, Revolution Wind has gained support under President Biden's initiative for climate change solutions. The project is set for a substantial impact as it integrates affordable and reliable energy into New England's grid, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting global energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)