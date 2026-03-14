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Revolution Wind: Powering New England Amid Political Winds

Revolution Wind, an offshore project halted by the Trump administration, has begun supplying energy to New England. Built by Orsted and Global Infrastructure Partners, it aims to power 350,000 homes. Delays were overruled by federal judges, but challenges continue as debates about renewable energy and national security persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 08:58 IST
Revolution Wind: Powering New England Amid Political Winds
  • Country:
  • United States

An offshore wind project, Revolution Wind, once stalled by the Trump administration, is now supplying power to New England, the developer confirmed on Friday.

Developed by the Danish company Orsted alongside Global Infrastructure Partners' Skyborn Renewables, Revolution Wind aims to power over 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut. This project is positioned to stabilize energy costs and reduce consumer prices, as per a Connecticut state analysis. However, political battles and legal proceedings have marked its journey, with challenges revolving around national security concerns.

Despite prior halts by President Trump's administration, citing security risks, Revolution Wind has gained support under President Biden's initiative for climate change solutions. The project is set for a substantial impact as it integrates affordable and reliable energy into New England's grid, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting global energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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