Tensions Flare as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Strait of Hormuz

In a dramatic escalation, former U.S. President Donald Trump threatened military action against Iran's key oil hub on Kharg Island if Tehran continued to target vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. This warning underlined the already volatile situation in global oil markets grappling with significant supply disruptions.

Trump cited his military's success in operations on Kharg Island, emphasizing that Iran's actions against shipping routes would lead to a reconsideration of targeting oil infrastructure. Despite U.S. military pressure, Iran showed no intention of surrendering or easing its military presence.

The conflict has intensified across the Gulf and beyond, implicating nations like Lebanon and Israel, with significant casualties and logistical impacts on energy supplies. Markets remain highly sensitive, reacting sharply to developments and Trump's statements on the conflict's duration.