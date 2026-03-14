Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Infrastructure: Impact and Aftermath

In the latest escalation of cross-border tensions, Ukrainian drones targeted critical infrastructure in Russia's southern Krasnodar region overnight. The aerial assaults, detailed by local authorities on Saturday, involved strikes on both an oil refinery and a key port.

According to officials, three individuals sustained injuries at Port Kavkaz, a strategic location that facilitates the shipping of grains and liquid petroleum gas through the Kerch Strait opposite Crimea. The assault led to substantial damage to a service vessel and the pier complex.

Additionally, a fire broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery, further highlighting the intensity of the drone operations. Russia's Defence Ministry has reported intercepting 87 drones, including 31 over the Sea of Azov, showcasing the scale of the aerial onslaught.

(With inputs from agencies.)