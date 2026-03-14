Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Infrastructure: Impact and Aftermath

Ukrainian drones launched strikes on an oil refinery and a port in Russia's Krasnodar region, causing injuries and damage. Local authorities reported damage to a service vessel and pier complex and three people injured at Port Kavkaz. A fire occurred at the Afipsky oil refinery after being struck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:57 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Infrastructure: Impact and Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In the latest escalation of cross-border tensions, Ukrainian drones targeted critical infrastructure in Russia's southern Krasnodar region overnight. The aerial assaults, detailed by local authorities on Saturday, involved strikes on both an oil refinery and a key port.

According to officials, three individuals sustained injuries at Port Kavkaz, a strategic location that facilitates the shipping of grains and liquid petroleum gas through the Kerch Strait opposite Crimea. The assault led to substantial damage to a service vessel and the pier complex.

Additionally, a fire broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery, further highlighting the intensity of the drone operations. Russia's Defence Ministry has reported intercepting 87 drones, including 31 over the Sea of Azov, showcasing the scale of the aerial onslaught.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026