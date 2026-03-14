New Electricity Amendments Spark Clarity for Captive Power

The government has announced significant amendments to electricity norms aimed at clarifying the landscape for captive power generation, particularly benefiting industries in alignment with India's energy transition goals.

According to the Ministry of Power, bringing power generation closer to consumption points can reduce transmission losses and improve grid efficiency. These amendments, following extensive stakeholder consultations, simplify rules, clarify ownership, and establish verification mechanisms to ease regulatory complexities.

The newly notified Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2026, aim to support industrial growth by refining the captive generation framework and minimizing ambiguity. The move underscores India's commitment to boosting economic competitiveness through sustainable energy practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)