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New Electricity Amendments Spark Clarity for Captive Power

The government has amended electricity norms to enhance clarity on captive power generation, aiding India's energy transition. Key changes include simplifying ownership and group captive rules, refining verification processes, and eliminating cross-subsidy surcharges for compliant entities. The move aims to bolster industrial growth and ease regulatory challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:38 IST
New Electricity Amendments Spark Clarity for Captive Power
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The government has announced significant amendments to electricity norms aimed at clarifying the landscape for captive power generation, particularly benefiting industries in alignment with India's energy transition goals.

According to the Ministry of Power, bringing power generation closer to consumption points can reduce transmission losses and improve grid efficiency. These amendments, following extensive stakeholder consultations, simplify rules, clarify ownership, and establish verification mechanisms to ease regulatory complexities.

The newly notified Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2026, aim to support industrial growth by refining the captive generation framework and minimizing ambiguity. The move underscores India's commitment to boosting economic competitiveness through sustainable energy practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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