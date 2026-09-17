India's Passport Rules Revamped: New Fees and Validity for Children Unveiled

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced significant updates under the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, affecting application fees and validity for children's passports. Signed by Joint Secretary and Chief Passport Officer BS Mubarak, these changes were enforced immediately following their publication in the Official Gazette on September 15.

According to the amended Sub-Rule (1A) of Rule 12, a standard 36-page passport issued to children below 15 years will now have a validity of 5 years or until the child reaches 18 years of age, whichever is sooner. Furthermore, changes to Rule 8 (1) ensure that all passport application fees align strictly with the newly established rates in Schedule IV of the original Passports Rules, 1980.

These updates refresh elements of the Passports Rules, 1980, last revised in June 2026, to clarify procedures for young applicants nationwide. The MEA has adjusted fees across various passport services effective July 1, impacting fresh issuance, renewals, Tatkaal services, lost/damaged replacements, and Police Clearance Certificates (PCC). The fee hike includes a 36-page booklet under the normal adult category now costing Rs 2,500, increased from Rs 1,500, while the Tatkaal service fees are also escalated. Discounts remain for first-time applications by children under 8 and seniors over 60, excluding reissue cases.