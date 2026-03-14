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Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

US President Donald Trump has called for nations affected by Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz to dispatch ships for its security as tensions escalate. Amid rising global oil prices and military conflict, the US and allies aim to ensure the strait remains open for crucial oil supply passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:01 IST
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis
US President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged nations affected by Iran's tightened grip on the Hormuz Strait to take action. He called for countries like China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK to send ships to secure the crucial trade passage.

As the conflict between the US and Iran extends across the Gulf region, concerns over global oil supply chains have intensified. With Iran's military capabilities allegedly diminished by US actions, Trump emphasized the need for international cooperation to maintain the strait's safety.

The military conflict and Trump's aggressive approach have drawn criticism domestically, particularly regarding energy policies impacting California's coastlines. Governor Gavin Newsom condemned Trump's actions as a pretext for opening local beaches to oil industry interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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