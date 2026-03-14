US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged nations affected by Iran's tightened grip on the Hormuz Strait to take action. He called for countries like China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK to send ships to secure the crucial trade passage.

As the conflict between the US and Iran extends across the Gulf region, concerns over global oil supply chains have intensified. With Iran's military capabilities allegedly diminished by US actions, Trump emphasized the need for international cooperation to maintain the strait's safety.

The military conflict and Trump's aggressive approach have drawn criticism domestically, particularly regarding energy policies impacting California's coastlines. Governor Gavin Newsom condemned Trump's actions as a pretext for opening local beaches to oil industry interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)