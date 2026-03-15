Kim Jong Un's Rocket Test Oversight
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a test-launch of 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launchers, as reported by state media KCNA. The rockets successfully hit their island target in the East Sea of Korea, traveling approximately 364.4 kilometers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-03-2026 03:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 03:07 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test-launch of 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launchers, according to state media KCNA.
The test was conducted successfully, with the rockets striking their intended island target in the East Sea of Korea, covering a distance of about 364.4 kilometers.
This demonstration of military prowess underscores North Korea's ongoing commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities amidst rising tensions.
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- Kim Jong Un
- North Korea
- rocket test
- 600mm launchers
- KCNA
- East Sea
- target
- strike
- military
- power
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