Middle East Conflict Forces Formula One to Withdraw Grands Prix

Formula One has announced that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix scheduled for April have been canceled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This decision was confirmed by the sport's governing body, FIA, along with Liberty Media and local promoters, amid an environment of heightened tensions and security concerns.

The cancellations mean that the racing calendar will be reduced from 24 to 22 races this year. While the freight deadline for Bahrain was approaching on March 20, logistical issues and regional instability have made it unlikely that these events will be rescheduled for later in the year.

Both Grands Prix have significant financial stakes, with high hosting fees and strategic importance to their respective nations and Formula One's overall ecosystem. The FIA emphasized that safety and well-being remain their top priorities, offering hope for the region's stability and a return to normalcy to host future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)