Tensions Rise as U.S. Considers Further Strikes on Iran's Oil Hub

Amid escalating tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump stated Saturday that the United States might conduct further military strikes on Iran's Kharg Island oil export hub. The President's remarks come after recent attacks, despite Tehran showing willingness to negotiate.

Trump told NBC News that the strikes have 'totally demolished' much of the island. He suggested that additional attacks could occur, framing them as acts of political pressure rather than strategic necessity.

While Tehran seems prepared to engage in dialogue, the President insisted that the current negotiation terms are inadequate, leaving room for further conflict escalation and raising questions about international diplomatic efforts.