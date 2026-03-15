Market Turmoil: Top 10 Indian Firms Face Sharp Valuation Erosion

The combined market valuation of the top-10 domestic firms plummeted by Rs 4.48 lakh crore last week, reflecting the bearish trend in equities. The slump was largely driven by significant losses in major banks, with State Bank of India and HDFC Bank at the forefront of the decline.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped a staggering 4,354.98 points, equivalent to a 5.51 percent fall. Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined by 1,299.35 points or 5.31 percent. The escalating tensions in West Asia, coupled with surging crude prices beyond USD 101 per barrel, have stoked fears of heightened inflationary pressures and economic instability on a global scale.

Prominent voices in the financial sector, like Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking Ltd, have pinpointed the rising crude prices and geopolitical tensions as primary catalysts for the market's downturn. Among the major corporations affected, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Consultancy Services saw significant drops in their market capitalizations, marking turbulence for the Indian economic landscape.