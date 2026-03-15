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Safe Voyage: Indian Tanker Navigates Conflict Zone Amid Rising Tensions

An Indian-flagged tanker, Jag Laadki, safely departed UAE's Fujairah after an attack on the oil terminal. This milestone highlights India's diplomatic efforts in maintaining energy supplies amid the West Asia conflict. The incident, amid ongoing tension in the Strait of Hormuz, underscores the strategic importance of Indian vessels' safe passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:44 IST
Safe Voyage: Indian Tanker Navigates Conflict Zone Amid Rising Tensions
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The Indian-flagged crude tanker Jag Laadki has successfully sailed out of the UAE's Fujairah port amidst regional tensions following an attack on the oil terminal. The vessel, which departed carrying approximately 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude oil, exemplifies India's strong diplomatic endeavors to secure stable energy supplies.

This successful departure marks the fourth instance of an Indian-flagged vessel navigating through the hostility unscathed. While representing a critical diplomatic milestone for India, the safe passage through the conflict-ridden Strait of Hormuz has significant implications for India's energy stability. The Strait's blockade has already curtailed India's energy procurements, making such successful voyages essential.

The Ministry of Shipping and DG Shipping have been vigilantly coordinating to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers and vessels in the Gulf area. So far, 276 seafarers have been safely repatriated amidst ongoing regional conflicts, while Indian ports maintain thorough oversight of vessel operations to uphold maritime operations.

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