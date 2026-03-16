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Nations Rally to Secure the Strait of Hormuz Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Amid escalating tensions with Iran, President Trump announced efforts to form an international coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route. Several nations are involved in negotiations, while U.S. officials predict a swift resolution to the conflict. Iran, however, rejects negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 06:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 06:25 IST
Nations Rally to Secure the Strait of Hormuz Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
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Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that discussions are underway with seven countries to secure the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The strait, crucial for the global oil supply, has seen disruptions due to conflicts involving Iran. President Trump emphasized the responsibility of oil-dependent nations to protect their interests.

The Trump administration anticipates a swift end to the conflict and potential reductions in oil prices, even as Iran refuses to engage in talks. Discussions continue over a coalition to escort ships through the waterway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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