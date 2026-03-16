Global Oil Market in Turmoil Amid Middle East Tensions

The ongoing conflict involving Iran, the U.S., and Israel is having profound effects on the global oil market. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has left 15% of the world's oil supplies inaccessible, causing global oil prices to surge past $100 per barrel.

In response, the U.S. is taking unprecedented measures, including issuing waivers for Russian oil purchases and considering releasing emergency reserves. However, the impact remains limited as Asia braces for potential fuel shortages.

With options dwindling, the focus is on long-term solutions to prevent further economic strain. As the situation escalates, countries are exploring rationing and other strategies to cope with the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)