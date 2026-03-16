Bond Yields Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions: A Financial Overview

Euro zone benchmark Bund yields hovered close to their highest levels in over two years on Monday, fueled by inflation concerns due to escalating conflicts in the Middle East.

Oil prices increased by about 1% as Iran stopped shipments through the Strait of Hormuz following U.S.-Israeli airstrikes. Major central banks, including the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, are set to announce their policy decisions.

Expectations lean towards holding interest rates steady, though investors are keen on any signals of future fiscal strategies in reaction to geopolitical tensions. Germany's 10-year Bund yield reached 2.98%, with potential for ECB rate hikes by July.