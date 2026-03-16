Kaja Kallas Pushes for Hormuz Strait Reopening Amidst Global Energy Crisis

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas suggested replicating a successful strategy from the Ukraine grain deal to unblock the Strait of Hormuz. Discussing her proposal with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Kallas aims to secure energy supplies amid the Strait's closure during the U.S.-Israeli-Iran conflict.

The closure has resulted in a major energy disruption, affecting one-fifth of the global oil supply. Kallas highlighted its impact on Asia's energy needs and worldwide fertilizer production. A continued blockade could lead to food shortages next year, raising the urgency for a coordinated international response.

European ministers are also evaluating potential changes to the mission mandate of Aspides, the EU's naval operation currently focused on the Red Sea. Despite some skepticism among EU members about expanding Aspides' role, Kallas underscores the necessity of a collective effort to keep the strategic Strait of Hormuz open.

(With inputs from agencies.)