WeBank Triumphs at Global Excellence in Retail Finance Awards 2026

WeBank has emerged victorious at the 2026 Global Excellence in Retail Finance Awards, claiming four major accolades at the prestigious event hosted by The Asian Banker.

The bank's impressive recognition included retaining the titles of 'Best Digital Bank in Asia Pacific' and 'Best Digital Bank in China', underscoring its prominence in the sector.

Additionally, WeBank's pioneering technological innovations earned it two new awards: 'Best SME Bank in China (Digital Bank)' and 'Best Customer Experience Initiative in Asia Pacific', celebrating its outstanding service to underserved communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)