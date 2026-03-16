Strait of Hormuz Reopening Plan: UK's Diplomatic Challenge

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared that the United Kingdom will not engage in a broader conflict in Iran, instead focusing on a collective plan with allies to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz. The task poses significant diplomatic and logistical challenges, Starmer acknowledged on Monday.

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism for failing to support American-Israeli military action in Tehran, Starmer emphasized collaboration with European, Gulf, and U.S. partners to ensure free passage in the region. He stressed that reopening the strait is critical to stabilizing energy markets and will not involve NATO intervention.

Amidst soaring oil prices due to the conflict, Starmer announced a £53 million support package for UK households affected by heating oil price hikes. Despite removing its last minehunter from the area, the UK remains proactive with autonomous mine-hunting systems, aiming for broad international cooperation in the mission.