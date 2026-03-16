Gujarat Ensures Steady LPG and PNG Supply Amidst Budget Talks

The Gujarat government has reassured its citizens that there is an adequate supply of domestic LPG cylinders and piped natural gas (PNG) across the state. The announcement came on Monday, during a press conference held at the Assembly premises in Gandhinagar. Principal Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Mona Khandhar, addressed concerns related to fuel supplies while discussing the State Budget for 2026-27.

Khandhar elaborated that the state is actively coordinating with the central government to maintain an uninterrupted flow of both domestic LPG and PNG for residents and businesses alike. The buffer stock of LPG is consistently increasing, ensuring no shortages. Notably, the state emphasizes transitioning domestic and commercial LPG consumers to PNG, with consumers having dual connections expected to surrender their LPG by Wednesday.

To further support rural areas, the government is providing kerosene in addition to LPG. The Central Government has allocated 1,452,000 litres of kerosene, with specific quantities designated per district and family. Commercial LPG supplies have been aligned with sectoral priorities, with essential services like hospitals and educational institutions receiving full supply. Monitoring by revenue and police personnel ensures proper LPG distribution, having inspected hundreds of cases recently to prevent irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)