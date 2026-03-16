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Bajel Projects Secures Rs 700 Crore Power Deal

Bajel Projects, a key EPC player in power transmission, has secured a significant Rs 700 crore contract from MSETCL to develop a substation in Maharashtra, involving the setup of a 400/220 kV AIS at Saswad in Pune, marking a major step in power infrastructure by the Bajaj Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:22 IST
Bajel Projects Secures Rs 700 Crore Power Deal
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  • India

Bajel Projects, a prominent Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) player in power transmission, has won a substantial Rs 700 crore contract from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL).

The contract involves the creation of a new substation in Maharashtra, featuring a 400/220 kilovolt air-insulated switchgear (AIS) to be installed at Saswad in Pune, alongside its corresponding transmission lines.

This development is a testament to Bajel Projects, under the Bajaj Group umbrella, reinforcing its role in advancing power infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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