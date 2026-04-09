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Om Power Transmission Lights Up IPO Launch

Om Power Transmission Limited, a leader in EPC for power transmission, is set to launch its IPO on April 09, 2026. The offering includes up to 85.75 lakh equity shares. The IPO aims to finance the company's expansion, repay debts, and boost operational capabilities for future growth in power infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:57 IST
Om Power Transmission Lights Up IPO Launch
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Om Power Transmission Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO), opening on April 9, 2026. Specializing in power transmission infrastructure, the company aims to offer up to 85,75,000 equity shares, including fresh issues and an offer for sale.

Priced between ₹166 and ₹175 per share, the IPO looks to fund the firm's capital expenditure, repay borrowings, and enhance working capital. The offer will see shares allocated across qualified institutional buyers, non-institutional investors, and individual investors.

Mr. Kalpesh Dhanjibhai Patel, Chairman and Executive Director, highlighted the company's expansion, emphasizing the IPO's role in supporting their growth journey. With a growing order book, Om Power aims to strengthen its capabilities, enabling participation in larger, complex projects within the power transmission and grid infrastructure sectors.

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