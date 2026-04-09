Om Power Transmission Lights Up IPO Launch

Om Power Transmission Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO), opening on April 9, 2026. Specializing in power transmission infrastructure, the company aims to offer up to 85,75,000 equity shares, including fresh issues and an offer for sale.

Priced between ₹166 and ₹175 per share, the IPO looks to fund the firm's capital expenditure, repay borrowings, and enhance working capital. The offer will see shares allocated across qualified institutional buyers, non-institutional investors, and individual investors.

Mr. Kalpesh Dhanjibhai Patel, Chairman and Executive Director, highlighted the company's expansion, emphasizing the IPO's role in supporting their growth journey. With a growing order book, Om Power aims to strengthen its capabilities, enabling participation in larger, complex projects within the power transmission and grid infrastructure sectors.