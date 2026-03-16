Reliance Partners with Samsung for $3 Billion Green Ammonia Deal

Reliance Industries Ltd has inked a landmark deal valued at $3 billion to supply green ammonia to South Korea's Samsung C&T over a 15-year period. Announced on Monday, the agreement marks one of the largest long-term commitments for green ammonia globally and highlights India's role as a pivotal player in the green fuel market.

Starting in the second half of fiscal 2029, the supply will be a milestone in Reliance's new energy initiatives aimed at strengthening India's clean energy sector. Green ammonia, produced through renewable energy sources, offers a sustainable alternative to conventional ammonia derived from fossil fuels.

Aligned with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, this deal underscores Reliance's focus on developing an integrated energy platform involving solar modules, battery storage systems, and electrolyser technologies. Executive Director Anant Ambani stated that this collaboration is crucial for expanding Reliance's green hydrogen ecosystem and establishing India as a global hub for green energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)