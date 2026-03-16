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Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Layoffs and Global Conflict Tensions

Wall Street's indexes rose with tech stocks leading, particularly Meta, after announcing AI-related layoffs. Despite conflicts in the Middle East affecting market sentiment, major tech companies like Nvidia and Micron saw gains. Central banks are focused on rising energy costs, while the Fed likely maintains current rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:06 IST
Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Layoffs and Global Conflict Tensions
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Wall Street enjoyed an uptick on Monday as tech stocks climbed, with Meta emerging as a top performer following reports of impending AI-centered layoffs amidst a turbulent backdrop marked by ongoing Middle East conflict.

Meta shares rose 2.4% after news of a potential 20% workforce reduction aimed at offsetting expensive AI infrastructure investments surfaced. Similar moves have been observed across the tech sector earlier this year. Nvidia's developer conference and Micron's positive outlook further fueled the tech rally, with Nvidia and Micron shares advancing 2.3% and 6.3% respectively.

Despite international tensions impacting market sentiment, U.S. indexes have remained relatively robust, buoyed by a tech recovery and the nation's net oil exporter status. Global economic implications of the Middle East conflict are under scrutiny as central banks meet to discuss escalating energy costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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