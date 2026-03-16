Pakistan's Diplomatic Navigation through the Strait of Hormuz

Amidst the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Pakistan demonstrates adept diplomatic navigation by securing the safe passage of its oil tankers through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Ship-tracking data shows the Pakistan-bound oil tanker Karachi transiting this vital chokepoint over the weekend.

As tensions heighten, the strait, which is crucial for a fifth of the world's crude and liquefied natural gas, has become a focal point. Iran's recent actions of attacking several ships have raised global energy prices. Despite this, Iran has allowed select vessels through, indicating negotiated safe passages.

Pakistan, reliant on imported Gulf crude, faces a diplomatic balancing act, maintaining ties with Iran, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia. Amidst this, Pakistan's navy is proactively safeguarding shipping lanes. The Finance Ministry asserts that petroleum stock remains secure, with a diversification of fuel imports underway.