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Navigating Diplomatic Waters: Pakistan's Oil Passage Amidst Tensions

Amid escalating tensions due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Pakistan secures safe passage for its oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. The country's strategic diplomatic relations allow it to negotiate passage despite regional hostilities, highlighting its delicate balancing act between Iran, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:04 IST
Navigating Diplomatic Waters: Pakistan's Oil Passage Amidst Tensions
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Ship-tracking data has revealed that a Pakistan-bound oil tanker successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. This development indicates that some countries, like Pakistan, are managing to negotiate safe passage for their vessels despite the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The conflict, which began over two weeks ago, has seen Iran targeting several ships in the Gulf, effectively closing the strait, a crucial conduit for global crude oil and liquefied natural gas. However, Iran has allowed select vessels to pass, contributing to rising global energy prices.

The Aframax tanker, Karachi, operated by the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, transited the strait mid-March following its crude loading at Das Island in Abu Dhabi. With significant reliance on imported fuels from Gulf producers, Pakistan maintains advantageous relations with Iran while balancing its ties with the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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